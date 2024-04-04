Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altimmune traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 509,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,962,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Altimmune
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune
Altimmune Trading Down 0.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $499.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.05.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altimmune
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.