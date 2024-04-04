Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,234.00

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,234 ($15.49) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($15.44), with a volume of 66455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,230 ($15.44).

Alliance Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.33.

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,748.25%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

