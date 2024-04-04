AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 800 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,016,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,664,000 after purchasing an additional 744,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 302,877 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

