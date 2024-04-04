AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $157,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

