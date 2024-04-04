AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $108,000 Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000.

FIW stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

