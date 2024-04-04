AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

