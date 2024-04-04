AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 268 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6,700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $415.42 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.59 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.