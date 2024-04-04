Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Receives $25.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATNM shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

ATNM opened at $8.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 288,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 385,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

