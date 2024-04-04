3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,841.15

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,841.15 ($35.67) and last traded at GBX 2,841.15 ($35.67), with a volume of 54087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,809 ($35.26).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.01) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
3i Group Price Performance
About 3i Group
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
