Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.02. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

