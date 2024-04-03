Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Visa stock opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.