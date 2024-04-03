Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Visa by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $511.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

