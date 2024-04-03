Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V stock opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $511.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

