Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.51

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 443577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.
The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
