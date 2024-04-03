Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.