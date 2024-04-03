Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Drive Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,326 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

