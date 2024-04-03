Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS) Shares Down 0.1%

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 6,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 9,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Tristar Acquisition I Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Trading of Tristar Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tristar Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

