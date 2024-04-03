The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

