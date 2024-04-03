The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot
In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Home Depot Price Performance
HD opened at $363.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
