The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.98

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.98 and last traded at $103.98, with a volume of 451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,742,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 324.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 938,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 717,613 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.