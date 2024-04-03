StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on V. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of V opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.44. The company has a market capitalization of $511.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
