State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.04 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $1,000.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $964.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $841.81.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

