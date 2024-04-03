State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

