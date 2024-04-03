Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Expands By 6.3%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.69. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Increases Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.4604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Aperam’s previous dividend of $0.45. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

(Get Free Report)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.