Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Expands By 6.3%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.69. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
