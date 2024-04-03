Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Grows By 7.9%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 727.4 days.

Antofagasta Stock Up 3.3 %

Antofagasta stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

