Short Interest in Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Grows By 7.9%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 727.4 days.
Antofagasta Stock Up 3.3 %
Antofagasta stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $26.70.
Antofagasta Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What is a Dividend King?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.