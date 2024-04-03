Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Rises By 10.0%

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Price Performance

ANGGF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Angang Steel

(Get Free Report)

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.