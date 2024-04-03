Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $363.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

