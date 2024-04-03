Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Shares Down 0%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.84. 8,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 12,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

