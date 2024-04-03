PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) vs. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Head-To-Head Survey

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 2 0 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

6.7% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $15.61 million 2.48 -$19.98 million ($0.41) -3.59 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $818,000.00 0.00 -$131.07 million ($2.13) N/A

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -60.23% -26.54% -18.36% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals -12,572.13% N/A -174.38%

Summary

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies beats PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes. The company also offers syngeneic cell line for immunization and screening; and peptide production for subsequent antibody discovery campaign. In addition, it provides B cell select platform which allows for the interrogation of animal antibody repertoire; screening of the immune repertoire of rabbits and chickens and select the desired antibody directly from the B cells; single step hybridoma, a semi-solid media to grow mouse and rat hybridomas; and DeepDisplay, a combination of transgenic animal platform and custom IPA phage display antibody selection. The company also offers phage display, a custom immune libraries from multiple species; and CAR development, an adaptable antibody which allows the inclusion of functional data early in the screening funnel. Further, it provides silico developability, a profiling toolset for antibody lead candidates; and vitro analytical tools for the study of various critical quality attributes. Additionally, the company offers LucinaTech, an antibody humanization to identify essential framework and CDR residues; antibody affinity maturation for therapeutic and diagnostic application; and antibody chimerization for cloning and production of variable antibody domain. It also provides Eurofins preclinical services; hybrid service model, a service model designed to reduce time and risk with custom technologies and applications; and breadth and depth to accelerate assay development, screening cascades, drug candidate validation, and new biotherapeutic concepts. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

