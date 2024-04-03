Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Pearson Stock Performance

NYSE:PSO opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Pearson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

