P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $247.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,004,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 73,725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

