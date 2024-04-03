Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $110.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

