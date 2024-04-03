Oak Thistle LLC Invests $645,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after buying an additional 10,962,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after buying an additional 3,013,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,876,000 after buying an additional 1,720,228 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,456 shares of company stock valued at $458,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

