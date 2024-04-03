Nuvei (TSE:NVE) Downgraded by William Blair

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Nuvei Price Performance

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$437.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$439.95 million.

