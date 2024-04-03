Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

NVO opened at $126.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.