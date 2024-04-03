NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 699,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 561,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,183.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 50,353 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

