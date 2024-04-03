NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
NexGen Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
