NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

