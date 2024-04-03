MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $94.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.