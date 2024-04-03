MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 354,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,169,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

MicroAlgo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroAlgo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLGO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroAlgo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MicroAlgo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroAlgo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroAlgo in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroAlgo in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroAlgo Company Profile

MicroAlgo Inc develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

