Loop Capital Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $350.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $310.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.60. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.