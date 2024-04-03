Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading 10% Higher

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.86 ($0.04). Approximately 154,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 624,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Light Science Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25. The company has a market capitalization of £9.52 million, a PE ratio of -286.00 and a beta of -1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.69.

About Light Science Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.