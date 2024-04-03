Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42,245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

