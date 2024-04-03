L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

