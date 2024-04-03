Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,090,000 after buying an additional 177,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after buying an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,345,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.03. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.