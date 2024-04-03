KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.73% from the stock’s current price.

KALA BIO Price Performance

KALA stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.85.

Get KALA BIO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $30,547.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,899.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KALA BIO

KALA BIO Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in KALA BIO by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KALA BIO by 1,044.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 522,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KALA BIO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KALA BIO by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in KALA BIO by 11.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KALA BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KALA BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.