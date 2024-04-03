KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.73% from the stock’s current price.
KALA stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.85.
In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $30,547.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,899.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
