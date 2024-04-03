JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.22 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $572.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.05 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

