Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 6,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 18,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

