Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) & GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Critical Survey

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Issuer Direct and GBT Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $33.38 million 1.47 $770,000.00 $0.20 64.35 GBT Technologies $1.20 million 0.00 $5.32 million N/A N/A

GBT Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Issuer Direct.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Issuer Direct and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Issuer Direct presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 2.29% 10.90% 5.82% GBT Technologies N/A N/A -3,710.98%

Volatility and Risk

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats GBT Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

