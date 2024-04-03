iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

