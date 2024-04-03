iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

